Forest fires - AMENDMENT TO THE TERRITORY ON WHICH ACCESS TO THE FOREST IN LANDS IN THE DOMAIN OF THE STATE IS PROHIBITED AND ON WHICH ROADS ARE CLOSED

QUÉBEC, June 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to amend the territory, announced on June 2, on which access to the forest in lands in the domain of the State is prohibited and on which roads are closed for public interest. The prohibition now extends over a large part of Québec, starting at 8 a.m. on June 4, 2023. This decision was made because of the significant risk of re-ignition of fires and in order to facilitate the actions of the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

If you are in a public forest within the expanded area covered by the prohibition, you are requested to leave the area as soon as possible.

Here is the location map of the affected territory (in French only).­­

The measure regarding the prohibition of access to a forest in lands in the domain of the State and road closures now applies to the following areas:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991), Administration régionale Kativik (992), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD: La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Minganie (981) for its portion west of longitude 64° 30'.

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN: Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (93), Saguenay (941), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942).

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE: Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

MAURICIE: Mékinac (35), Shawinigan (36), Maskinongé (51) for their portion north of latitude 46° 45', La Tuque (90).

OUTAOUAIS: La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83) for its portion north of latitude 46° 45', Pontiac (84) for its portion north of latitude 46° 15'.

LAURENTIDES: Antoine-Labelle (79) for its portion north of latitude 46° 45'.

LANAUDIÈRE: Matawinie (62) for its portion north of latitude 46° 45'.

The Department would like to remind the public that, at a time when the flammability indices are extreme in most regions of Québec, greater caution is needed to avoid a conflagration. The cooperation of all forest users is essential to protect our forests and ensure the population's safety.

For information on closed areas, please visit the Forest Fires webpage from the Gouvernement du Québec, the SOPFEU website, the website Forêt ouverte (in French only) or contact Services Québec toll-free at 1-877-644-4545.

