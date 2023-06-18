QUÉBEC, June 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) has decided to amend the prohibition on the access to forests on lands in the domain of the State and the closure of forest roads announced on June 14, 2023. This decision was made in conjunction with the ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) and the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

Due to the low precipitation received over the past few days and the low precipitation forecast at the beginning of the week, the flammability indexes could rise from very high to extreme for several regions of Québec over the next few days.

In order to ensure the protection of the population and to best support the SOPFEU and its partners in the fight against fires in the territory, the MNRF will be expanding the territory affected by the prohibition of access to forests on lands in the domain of the State and forest roads on these lands.

This amendment takes effect on June 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

Here is the location map of the affected territory (in French only). The amendments to the measure mainly target the regions of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Mauricie, Nord-du-Québec, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Côte-Nord.

The prohibition of access to a forest in lands in the domain of the State and road closures now applies to the following areas:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD: La Haute-Côte-Nord (95) for its portion north of latitude 49° 15' and its portion west of longitude 69° 33', Manicouagan (96) for its portion bounded by the following cardinal points:

68° 56' W 49° 28' N

68° 56' W 49° 47' N

68° 25' W 49° 47' N

68° 25' W 49° 28' N

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Maria-Chapdelaine (92) and Le Domaine-du-Roy (91) for their portion north of latitude 49° 04', Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942) for its portion north of latitude 49° 15'.

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE: Témiscamingue (85) for its portion north of latitude 47° 32' and east of longitude 78° 01', Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89) for its portion north of latitude 47° 32'.

MAURICIE: La Tuque (90) for its portion west of longitude 74° 31' up to latitude 48° 13' and for its portion north of latitude 48° 13'.

OUTAOUAIS : La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83) for its portion north of latitude 47° 24'.

The Department would like to remind the public that, at a time when major fires are raging in certain areas of Québec, greater caution must be taken. The collaboration of all forest users is essential to protecting our forests and ensuring public safety.

Furthermore, the prohibition on open fires in or near the forest and the restriction on forest work are still in effect in certain areas of Québec. For more information, see the Press Releases section of the SOPFEU website.

For information on changes to the affected territory, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires webpage, the SOPFEU website, the Forêt ouverte interactive map or contact Services Québec toll-free at 1-877-644-4545.

