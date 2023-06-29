QUÉBEC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) has decided to amend the prohibition on the access to forests on lands in the domain of the State and the closure of forest roads announced on June 18, 2023. This decision was made in conjunction with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) due notably to changing weather conditions, operational realities on location and the SOPFEU's response to the fires. Therefore, this results in the partial lifting of the prohibition on part of the territory.

Secteur visé par l'interdiction d'accès en forêt sur les terres du domaine de l'État et une fermeture de chemins pour des considérations d'intérêt public (LMRNF, art. 11.3) à compter du 29 juin 2023, 08h (CNW Group/Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts)

This amendment takes effect on June 29, 2023, at 8:00 a.m.

Here is the location map of the affected territory (in French only). The amendments to the prohibition mainly target the regions of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Mauricie, Nord-du-Québec, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Outaouais and Côte-Nord.

The prohibition of access to a forest in lands in the domain of the State and road closures now applies to the following areas:

Area 1 (ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE and NORD-DU-QUÉBEC)

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

79° 31' 00" W 49° 10' 00" N

79° 14' 00" W 49° 10' 00" N

79°14' 00" W 48°51' 00" N

79° 31' 00" W 48° 51' 00" N

Area 2 (ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE, NORD-DU-QUÉBEC, OUTAOUAIS and HAUTE-MAURICIE)

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

077°25' 00" W 49°52' 00" N

074°30' 00" W 49°52' 00" N

074°30' 00" W 47°45' 00" N

077°25' 00" W 47°45' 00" N

AND

Jamésie (991) for its portion north of latitude 49° 52', Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

Area 3 (SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN and CÔTE-NORD)

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

70° 26' 00" W 50° 00 00" N

69° 33' 00" W 50° 00 00" N

69° 33' 00" W 49° 25 00" N

70° 26' 00" W 49° 25 00" N

Area 4 (CÔTE-NORD)

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

68° 56' 00" W 49° 47 00" N

68° 25' 00" W 49° 47 00" N

68° 25' 00" W 49° 28 00" N

68° 56' 00" W 49° 28 00" N

The Department would like to remind the public that, at a time when major fires are raging in certain areas of Québec, greater caution must be taken. The collaboration of all forest users is essential to protecting our forests and ensuring public safety.

Furthermore, the prohibition on open fires in or near the forest and the restriction on forest work are still in effect in these sectors. For more information, see the Press Releases section of the SOPFEU website.

For information on changes to the affected territory, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires webpage, the SOPFEU website, the Forêt ouverte interactive map or contact Services Québec toll-free at 1-877-644-4545.

