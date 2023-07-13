QUÉBEC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) has decided to amend the prohibition on the access to forests on lands in the domain of the State and the closure of forest roads announced on July 12, 2023. This decision was made in conjunction with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) due in particular to changing weather conditions, operational realities in the territory and the SOPFEU's response to fires. It therefore results in the expansion of the prohibition only on part of the territory in the northern zone.

This amendment takes effect on July 13, 2023, at 8:00 a.m.

Here is the location map of the affected territory (in French only).

The prohibition of access to a forest in lands in the domain of the State and road closures now applies to the following territory:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991) for its portions bounded by the following coordinates:

77° 07' W 49° 00' N

76° 42' 12" W 49° 18' 07" N

76° 32' 43" W 49° 20' 35" N

75° 56' 04" W 49° 20' 22" N

75° 27' 37" W 49° 33' 45" N

75° 12' 37" W 49° 33' 45" N

75° 09' 33" W 49° 23' 48" N

75° 23' 30" W 49° 09' 10" N

75° 29' 24" W 49° 00' N

75° 31' 14" W 49° 00' N

AND

76° 25' W 51° 06' N

75° 47' W 51° 02' N

75° 37' W 50° 55' N

75° 42' W 50° 35' N

76° 10' W 50° 29' N

76° 30' W 50° 35' N

76° 36' W 50° 45' N

76° 36' W 50° 56' N

AND

75° 16' W 50° 45' N

73° 54' W 50° 49' N

73° 54' W 50° 28' N

74° 28' W 50° 02' N

75° 16' W 50° 26' N

AND

78° 21' 60" W 54° 09' 60" N

78° 21' 60" W 54° 50' 60" N

71° 00' 00" W 54° 50' 60" N

70° 59' 59" W 54° 50' 56" N

71° 00' 00" W 53° 58' 60" N

72° 51' 60" W 52° 19' 60" N

76° 47' 52" W 52° 20' 00" N

76° 47' 60" W 52° 19' 60" N

76° 44' 16" W 51° 26' 19" N

78° 18' 29" W 50° 47' 58" N

78° 29' 22" W 50° 47' 49" N

AND

Eeyou Istchee (993)

Mistissini for its portion northwest of the following coordinates:

73° 54' W 50° 34' N

73° 54' W 50° 28' N

74° 10' W 50° 15' N

Eastmain for its portion east of the following coordinates:

78° 26' 13" W 52° 18' 04" N

78° 26' 30" W 52° 10' 08" N

Chisasibi for its portion east of the following coordinates:

78° 23' 34" W 53° 32' 29" N

78° 23' 00" W 53° 44' 15" N

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE: Abitibi (88) for its portion east of the line bounded by the following points:

77° 07' W 49° 00' N

77° 11' 54" W 48° 56' 22" N

77° 08' 22" W 48° 34' 30" N

La Vallée-de-l'Or (89) for its portion northeast of the following coordinates:

77° 08' 22" W 48° 34' 30" N

77° 08' 22" W 48° 34' 30" N

77° 07' 37" W 48° 29' 50" N

76° 56' 45" W 48° 21' 01" N

76° 01' 49" W 48° 21' 03" N

75° 42' 58" W 48° 38' 49" N

75° 31' 14" O 48° 57' 09" N

The Department would like to remind the public that, at a time when major fires are raging in certain areas of Québec, greater caution must be taken. The collaboration of all forest users is essential to protect our forests and ensure public safety.

Furthermore, the prohibition on open fires in or near the forest and the restriction on forest work are still in effect in some areas. For the delineation of the affected territory and the periods covered by the forest work restriction, please refer to the Restrictions section of the SOPFEU website.

For information on the closed territory, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires webpage, the SOPFEU website, the Forêt ouverte interactive map or contact Services Québec toll-free at 1-877-644-4545.

