QUÉBEC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to amend the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in the modification of the area targeted by the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. Given the evolution of the weather, the measure is modified as of Thuesday, July 12, 8 a.m.

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991) for its portion north of latitude 51°22', as well as for its portions bounded by the following coordinates:

76° 25' W 51° 06' N

75° 47' W 51° 02' N

75° 37' W 50° 55' N

75° 42' W 50° 35' N

76° 10' W 50° 29' N

76° 30' W 50° 35' N

76° 36' W 50° 45' N

76° 36' W 50° 56' N

AND

75° 16' W 50° 45' N

73° 54' W 50° 49' N

73° 54' W 50° 28' N

74° 28' W 50° 02' N

75° 16' W 50° 26' N

AND

78° 22' W 54° 51' N

71° 00' W 54° 51' N

71° 00' W 53° 59' N

72° 52' W 52° 20' N

76° 48' W 52° 20' N

76° 48' W 54° 10' N

78° 22' W 54° 10' N

AND

Eeyou Istchee (993)

Mistissini for its portion north-west of the following coordinates:

73° 54' W 50° 34' N

73° 54' W 50° 28' N

74° 10' W 50° 15' N

Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish for its portion north of latitude 51°22', Wemindji) (993).

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE: Abitibi (88) for its portion east of the line bounded by the following points:

77° 07' W 49° 00' N

77° 11' 54" W 48° 56' 22" N

77° 08' 22" W 48° 34' 30" N

La Vallée-de-l'Or (89) for its portion northeast of the following coordinates:

77° 08' 22" W 48° 34' 30" N

77° 07' 37" W 48° 29' 50" N

76° 56' 45" W 48° 21' 01" N

76° 01' 49" W 48° 21' 03" N

75° 42' 58" W 48° 38' 49" N

75° 31' 14" W 48° 57' 09" N

To view the map of the affected territory, go to:

sopfeu.qc.ca/en

There are currently 50 fires in activity in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 504 forest fires have affected 1 502 402 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at this time of the year is 306 fires for an area of 15 662 hectares.

Everyone must collaborate to make sure that the ban on open fires in the forest is respected. This measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Pursuant to section 239 of the Sustainable Forest Management Act (chapter A-18.1), any person who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest or any other action taken by the Minister is liable, in addition to the payment of the costs, to a fine.

Information: Refer to the regional distribution of territories: sopfeu.qc.ca/en/spokesperson Siège social Stéphane Caron 418-906-6473 East Region Isabelle Gariépy 418-295-2300, Central Region Josée Poitras 418-275-6400 West Region Melanie Morin 819-449-4271



