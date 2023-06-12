Forest fires - Amendment on the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest Français

QUÉBEC, June 12, 2023  /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to amend the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in the partial lifting of the measure on the area targeted by the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. Given the weather conditions that have changed in the regions south of the St. Lawrence River, the measure is modified as of today at 10 a.m.

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC : Jamésie (991), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972), Minganie (981), Le Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent (982).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (93), Saguenay (941), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942).

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE : Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

MAURICIE : Mékinac (35), Shawinigan (36), Trois-Rivières (371), Les Chenaux (372), Maskinongé (51), La Tuque (90).

CAPITALE-NATIONALE : Charlevoix-Est (15), Charlevoix (16), La Côte-de-Beaupré (21), La Jacques-Cartier (22), Québec (23), Portneuf (34).

OUTAOUAIS : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

LAURENTIDES : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

LANAUDIÈRE : D'Autray (52), L'Assomption (60), Joliette (61), Matawinie (62), Montcalm (63), Les Moulins (64).

To view the map of the affected territory, go to:
sopfeu.qc.ca/en

There is (are) currently 116 fires in activity in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 449 forest fires have affected 750 904,9 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at this time of the year is 218 fires for an area of 2 213,4 hectares.

Everyone must collaborate to make sure that the ban on open fires in the forest is respected. This measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Pursuant to section 239 of the Sustainable Forest Management Act (chapter A-18.1), any person who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest or any other action taken by the Minister is liable, in addition to the payment of the costs, to a fine.

 

