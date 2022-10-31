Foreign guests extend best wishes for success of 5th CIIE

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- The 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held from Nov. 5 to 10, 2022. Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin and Former UNESCO director of heritage center and ADG for culture Francesco Bandarin have extended their wishes for the success of the event via video, praising China for promoting the prosperity of the world economy through high-level opening up.

Jean-Pierre Raffarin said that he had participated in the CIIE before, and French enterprises were eager to come to China for development. At present, the CIIE has played an important role in international trade exchanges. Enterprises can come up with many win-win projects at the CIIE which has demonstrated its international influence that can not be ignored. He has called on French companies to participate in the CIIE, so that the two peoples can benefit each other.

Francesco Bandarin said that he has been to China many times and considers the CIIE an international grand event for global procurement, investment promotion, cultural and people-to-people exchanges and open cooperation. Through this window, the world will see China and its splendid culture. The Chinese people will see, touch and experience the products and diverse cultures from all over the world. He said that if there were an opportunity, he would in person come to the scene to experience the CIIE.

