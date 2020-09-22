The following statement is attributed to Ryan Kantautas, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year national labour contract covering nearly 5,400 unionized employees in Canada.

The agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members. To respect the ratification process, Ford of Canada will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement.

