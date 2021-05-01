Ford Blames Pandemic Failure on International Students, Yet Continues to Fund Post-Secondary with their Tuition Fees

The provincial government's call to stop International students from entering the province is xenophobic and racist. Tweet this

"Although this announcement is positive, it also attempts to cover up this government's continued defunding of public post-secondary education, the plummeting financial aid supports for students and xenophobic attacks on International Students through rising differential fees and restricting access into the province." - Anushka Sokhi & Prabhjot Singh Ahuja, co-commissioners for the International Students Constituency of the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario

Today's tuition announcement provides little relief for students and, significantly, increases the burden put on out-of-province and International students. Without appropriate and adequate funding for the post-secondary education sector, the government is further encouraging the reliance on and exploitation of International students through differential fees. The average undergraduate tuition fees for international students are more than four and a half times the sticker price for Canadian undergraduates. In 2020-21, the average undergraduate tuition fees for International students were $32,019.

"Yet, these same International students who are faced with these predatory and exploitative practices because of the underfunding of PSE in Ontario, are now being singled out by Premier Doug Ford to be barred from entering the province. After putting the cost of educating people in Ontario largely on the backs of international students, he is now putting the failures of his government's pandemic response on these same students." Anushka Sokhi & Prabhjot Singh Ahuja, co-commissioners for the International Students Constituency of the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario.

The provincial government's call to stop International students from entering the province is xenophobic and racist. International students are not driving the third wave of the pandemic. Instead, it is the poor policies and choices made by the Ontario government. The Ontario government's refusal and failure to institute adequate paid sicks days, ignoring of important recommendations from the Ontario science table, a confusing and mismanaged provincial vaccine roll out, political interference with priority hotspots, the ensuing vaccine postal code bingo and the disastrous handling of outbreaks in long-term care homes are the reasons as to what is driving this pandemic and resulting in unnecessary deaths. International students entering the country follow strict testing before and upon entry, along with quarantine protocol. Again, it is not International students driving this pandemic.

It is deplorable for the Premier to use xenophobic, dog-whistle politics to blame International students and attempt to shift the blame of the third wave of the pandemic in Ontario to hide his own failures. Politicians in Canada and Ontario have a long history of using xenophobic and racist towards racialized communities, using them for political fear mongering. It is deplorable that in 2021, Premier Doug Ford would continue this type of hateful and xenophobic rhetoric. The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario calls upon Premier Doug Ford and Minister Ross Romano to immediately apologize to International students and rescind their request to restrict International students from entering Ontario.

