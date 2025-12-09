Forbes Names TransCrypts CEO Zain Zaidi to 2026 30 Under 30 List After $15M USD Seed Round and Toronto HQ Launch

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Zain Zaidi, CEO and co-founder of TransCrypts, has been named to the 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Social Impact category, recognizing his leadership in transforming global record-verification and encryption.

TransCrypts was born after Zaidi's university personal and academic records were misplaced. What was initially a frustrating setback illuminated a bigger problem facing institutions worldwide: the lack of a secure, reliable system for storing and verifying sensitive information.

"That moment changed everything," said Zaidi. "I realized how vulnerable people are when critical records aren't properly managed. I wanted to build a solution that puts control back in the hands of individuals."

Zaidi, who is American, teamed up with his Canadian cousin, TransCrypts co-founder Ali Zaheer, and together they began developing a global standard for secure, transparent, and portable data. The company's foundational development happened within the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus's entrepreneurship incubator program where the cousins refined the concept, built early prototypes, and received mentorship from industry leaders.

TransCrypts played a critical role in supporting humanitarian and government agencies in Turkey and Ukraine, helping streamline essential record verification in the aftermath of crises.

"Our work in Turkey and Ukraine showed us the full potential of secure, rapid data verification," Zaidi says. "In moments where every minute matters, accurate records can save lives, enable aid distribution, and reconnect families."

These deployments demonstrated the platform's global applicability and shaped the next phase of TransCrypts' evolution. After early success in employment and HR verification, they are expanding into healthcare. The company recently achieved HIPAA certification , enabling consumers to securely control health data that was previously locked with providers.

Earlier this year, TransCrypts secured a $15M USD / $20M CAD seed round, backed by leading venture funds specializing in cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. The investment marks one of the largest seed rounds for a Canadian-founded enterprise-tech startup.

With this capital, the company has opened a new downtown Toronto headquarters, strengthening its presence in Canada's leading tech hub.

"Our Toronto HQ symbolizes our commitment to growth in Canada," said Zaheer.

TransCrypts is a Toronto-based secure records-verification and encryption platform built to eliminate the risks and inefficiencies of traditional data-management systems. Founded by cousins Zain Zaidi and Ali Zaheer, the company aims to establish a new global standard for digital-records integrity.

