Foran Reports Q3/25 Construction Progress at McIlvenna Bay

Safety continues to be a core focus for the Company, with improvements in both year-to-date lost time incident frequency rate at site and total recordable incident frequency rate of 0.8 and 2.7, respectively. Total contractor and employee workforce was approximately 800 people on site at quarter-end.

Project construction reached approximately 64% at quarter end, reflecting record quarterly progress of 22% and consistent outperformance across multiple workstreams.

Commercial production remains on track for mid-2026, with major construction activities advancing well and critical path items progressing in line with schedule.

The project continues to track in line with the revised capital estimate disclosed in the May 13, 2025 press release.

Record quarterly underground development of 1,679 metres ("m") in Q3 2025, compared to 1,232m in Q2 2025, comprised of 1,554m of lateral development and 125m of decline advancement.

In September, longhole drilling was commissioned in the first production stope marking a key milestone in preparation of commissioning and ramp-up activities and initiation of bulk mining.

Key surface construction milestones from the quarter include completion of flotation tank mechanical components installation, thickener tank installation, main substation progress, and completion of dry stack tailings storage facility water containment pond and Phase 1 liner installation. Advancement continued across critical mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation workstreams.

Added approximately 64,000 tonnes to the surface ore stockpile in Q3, markedly higher than the 52,000 tonnes stockpiled throughout Q2, bringing the total to approximately 125,000 tonnes at quarter end.

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO of Foran, commented "Q3 marked a defining period for McIlvenna Bay, with record progress achieved across multiple workstreams of the project. Construction advanced to 64% completion, driven by disciplined execution, strong leadership, and continued improvement in safety performance. The scale and consistency of progress this quarter reflects the relentless focus and determination of our entire company as we work toward delivering Phase 1 of production in the new year and unlocking this world-class district for generations to come.

Our prudent approach to capital management and long-term value creation ensures we remain aligned with our growth objectives as we move toward producing copper, zinc, gold, and silver next year. We are advancing steadily towards first production in 2026, positioned to play a lasting role in strengthening Canada's critical minerals supply chain."

Construction Progress Summary

Description Progress to Date (as of September 30, 2025, unless otherwise stated) Health & Safety Site wide lost time incident frequency rate ("LTIFR") year-to-date of 0.8 and a total recordable incident frequency rate ("TRIFR") year-to-date of 2.7 after over 1,550,000 total person-hours worked Construction Progress & Schedule Overall project construction progress stood at approximately 64%

Commercial production remains in line with previous guidance, anticipated by mid-2026

The project remains on budget, aligned with the revised capital estimate disclosed in the May 13, 2025 press release

Approximately 17,080m 3 of concrete poured since project inception, with approximately 5,296m 3 poured in Q3 2025

Concrete installation remains on track to be completed in December 2025

Approximately 1,050 tonnes of steel installed in Q3 2025

Transmission line engineering and procurement were both completed during the quarter, with power line energization still on track for March 2026

As of the end of September, 90% of power transmission line structures and foundation materials had been received at the SaskPower laydown area

Transmission line vegetation clearing was approximately 90% complete, with surveying/staking at 75% completion and foundation and anchor installation at 26% completion

Preparation began in September to start erecting first transmission line structures in late October 2025 Procurement At quarter end, there were 0 packages left to negotiate, procurement work in progress is 100% with 202 packages awarded to date Surface Construction (Plant) Completed run-of-mine pad for the primary crusher and conveyor

Concrete foundation pours at the pebble recirculation area completed, and finalized concrete base foundations to the primary crusher

Pre-assembly of structural steel for the conveyor towers and internal steel for the process plant, copper cleaning and primary grinding circuits continued in September

Significant advances in installation of tanks and thickeners

Structural steel continued with the erection of the paste plant structure

Finalized dry stack tailings storage facility Stage 1 liner installation and finalized and handed over tailings area water management pond and contact water pond to operations team after its completion

Progressed with main substation infrastructure and backup diesel generators installation

Significant progress made on mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation workstreams Underground Development Achieved approximately 1,679m of underground development in Q3 2025, up from approximately 1,232m in Q2 2025

Q3 development included approximately 1,554m of lateral advance and 125m of decline development, with the ramp now extending approximately 49m below the 240m level access

Development advance rates were consistent over the quarter with contractor and company development crews achieving over 19m/day in August and an average over the quarter of over 18m/day

As reported in the July monthly update, completed breakthrough of the fresh air raise, marking a key milestone in supporting underground productivity

Began slashing the fresh air raise to its final diameter in advance of commissioning the main fresh air ventilation system and installing the ladderway to establish the second egress from the underground workings

Completed stope package review process and commissioned and initiated production drilling in the first production stope

Continued construction of the 120m level BEV charging station

Completed excavation of the 150m level truck charge station

Added approximately 64,000 tonnes to the surface ore stockpile in Q3, bringing the total to approximately 125,000 tonnes at quarter end Permitting Remaining approvals to construct the processing plant and process water lines were received in September

Submitted the commissioning plan for the process plant Human Resources Approximately 800 persons on site, with 167 Foran employees and 633 construction personnel

Process Plant & Surface Construction

During the third quarter of 2025, Foran's construction team made progress across critical areas of the McIlvenna Bay Project. Surface construction milestones and notable developments for the quarter include, enclosure of the main process plant building, major advancements made to the paste plant construction, continued structural steel installation with the erection of the tailings handling and paste backfill structure, pre-erection of the conveyor towers, and internal process plant steel installation for the primary grinding and copper cleaner flotation circuits. Major advancements to earthworks in the quarter include the completion of the dry stack tailings storage facility Phase 1 liner installation and the completion and handover of the tailings area water management pond and the contact water pond to the operations team.

Underground Development & Pre-Production Mining

Underground teams at McIlvenna Bay achieved quarterly record highs in total lateral and decline development metreage of approximately 1,554m and 125m, respectively, significantly higher than approximately 1,122m and 110m of lateral and decline development in the second quarter. Decline development progressed beyond the 240m level. Production drilling commenced in the first production stope during the quarter, with completion expected in October and available for loading and blasting in Q4 2025, marking a major milestone.

As of September 30, 2025, approximately 125,000 tonnes of ore have been stockpiled on surface to support future commissioning. The project remains on track to stockpile 272,000 tonnes of ore ahead of plant start-up in early 2026.

Human Resources

As of September 30, 2025, there were 800 persons on site, with 167 Foran employees and 633 contractors.

Construction Timeline

The project remains on schedule for commercial production by mid-2026, with progress made in the third quarter of 2025 across various workstreams at site. The project's main critical path activities include the concrete and structural steel sequence to allow for the mechanical setting of equipment, installation of paste plant and paste plant electrical room to allow for the energization to the process plant for commissioning, completion of the compressor building, and ramp up to commercial production.

Advancing Operational Preparedness

Operator training and implementation of various new organizational management systems occurred during the quarter as part of Foran's operational readiness process. Overall hiring is going according to plan. The McIlvenna Bay commissioning schedule is in place and is not impacting the delivery of pre-commissioning field activities that have begun in the third quarter. To support tracking and execution of the comprehensive readiness checklists, a centralized action register has been implemented, with over 1,550 action items identified to date. As of the end of September, approximately 52% of these items have been completed, with operating-critical tasks prioritized to support a smooth transition into production.

Corporate Update

The Company intends to file its financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on or about November 7, 2025.

Qualified Person

Mr. Samuele Renelli, P. Eng., Vice President, Technical Services for Foran, is the Qualified Person for all technical information in this news release and has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a near-term critical minerals producer, committed to supporting a greener future and empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development and advanced exploration activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.

The Company filed its NI 43-101 compliant 2025 Technical Report on the McIlvenna Bay Project, Saskatchewan, Canada (the "2025 Technical Report") on March 12, 2025, with an effective date and report date of March 12, 2025, outlining a mineral resource in respect of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit estimated at 38.6 Mt grading 2.02% CuEq in the Indicated category and an additional 4.5 Mt grading 1.71% CuEq in the Inferred category. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of the 2025 Technical Report which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

