Foran Mining Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has granted a total of 1,725,000 incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of Foran at an exercise price of $1.05 per share, subject to certain vesting requirements. The stock options have an expiry of April 21, 2026. Foran recognizes that in order to retain top talent, aligning interests of the Company with those of its team is critical. Foran is committed to increasing value for its shareholders and creating a safe and positive working environment for its staff.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is an exploration and development company, and committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment.

Our goal is to build the first mine in Canada designed to be carbon neutral from day one of production. We are in the feasibility stage of development for our flagship McIlvenna Bay project in eastern Saskatchewan.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VMS deposit intended to be the center of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020. Foran's copper-zinc VMS Bigstone Deposit is expected to serve as additional feed for the mill at McIlvenna Bay. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit's first resource estimate on January 21, 2021.

For further information: Foran Mining Corporation, Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2, Email: [email protected]

