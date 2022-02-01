Foran Announces the Appointment of Suzanne Davis-Hall as Vice President, Environmental, Social, and Governance

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Davis-Hall, MBA, as Vice President, Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") effective immediately.

Suzanne has over 20 years of ESG and sustainability experience within the mining industry, holding roles with a series of junior exploration and producing companies, as well as various government and engineering firm positions. Most recently, Ms. Davis-Hall was Director, Environmental Affairs at Kinross Gold Corporation where she was responsible for global environmental strategies and corporate programs. Prior to this, she was the Director of Environment for the Calgary Airport Authority, providing strategic leadership on environmental and sustainability matters, including stakeholder engagement and community consultation. Ms. Davis-Hall has also held senior leadership positions at engineering firm Klohn Crippen Berger, Newcrest Mining, and the Australian Government Department of the Environment and Water Resources, all with a focus on ESG mandates. Suzanne holds an MBA from IE Business School, a BSc, Chemistry and Mineralogy of Mining Waste from the University of Western Australia, and a BSc, Geochemistry from the Australian National University.

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, "ESG is woven into the fabric at Foran and Suzanne's experience will be very beneficial within the Company and across the prolific Hanson Lake District. She will explore the implementation of innovative ESG and sustainability reporting practices that can pioneer an operating approach tailored to community prosperity and superior returns. Her core attributes include being ambitious, creative, and transparent, which will complement our team as we look to achieve our common goal. We are very excited for Suzanne to join Foran at such an important period in our Company's history."

Suzanne Davis-Hall, Vice President ESG, commented "I am thrilled to be joining Foran as its values are in complete alignment with mine. The McIlvenna Bay deposit's core commodities are critical for the global transition to green energy, and I'm very excited to help build a sustainable business, empowering local communities and developing circular economies to help protect and support the environment for future generations. I look forward to working with Foran's determined and energized team in creating a global example at McIlvenna Bay and across the Hanson Lake District."

Concurrent with the appointment and in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, the Company's Board has granted 75,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Davis-Hall. The stock options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$2.39 per share.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment.

Our goal is to build the first carbon neutral copper mine in Canada by design. We are in the feasibility stage of development for our flagship McIlvenna Bay project in eastern Saskatchewan. The project is located entirely within the traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. The company also owns the Bigstone project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay project.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the updated resource estimate for the McIlvenna Bay deposit on November 25, 2021, wherein the Indicated Resources increased to 39.1 million tonnes, a 70% increase compared to the previous resource estimate from 2019. Foran's copper-zinc Bigstone Deposit could potentially serve as additional feed for the mill at McIlvenna Bay. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit's first resource estimate on January 21, 2021.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

