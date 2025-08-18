Foran Announces the Appointment of John Munro to its Board of Directors

John Munro, Director of Foran commented, "I am honoured to join Foran's Board of Directors. The McIlvenna Bay project represents an exceptional opportunity to develop one of Canada's next great copper mines, and I am excited to contribute to its advancement and potential future growth. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help realize Foran's vision and deliver lasting benefits to our shareholders, employees and communities."

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO of Foran, commented "At Foran, our greatest asset has always been our people, and we're thrilled to welcome John Munro to our Board. John brings real-world operational expertise, having built and delivered the Khoemacau underground copper mine in 2021. His practical leadership and ability to unlock and monetize value by developing critical new copper assets make him a powerful addition to our team. As we advance McIlvenna Bay closer to first production, John's insight and proven success will help us deliver the next hard rock copper mine while maximizing long term risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Mr. Munro most recently served as an executive, and for a period Chief Executive Officer, at Cupric Canyon Capital, which company discovered, financed, developed and ultimately sold for $2.1 billion to MMG Limited the Khoemacau copper-silver project in Botswana. His prior roles include senior leadership positions at First Reserve Corporation, Rand Uranium (Pty) Ltd and Gold Fields Limited, where he oversaw major international projects, acquisitions and operational expansions in Africa, Australia and the Americas. Currently, Mr. Munro serves as a Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Technical, Health and Safety Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee for London-listed Endeavour Mining plc and as Non-Executive Director of Manuli Ryco S.p.A, a private company.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development Company, committed to supporting a greener future and empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development and advanced exploration activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company filed its NI 43-101 compliant 2025 Technical Report on the McIlvenna Bay Project, Saskatchewan, Canada (the "2025 Technical Report") on March 12, 2025, with an effective date and report date of March 12, 2025, outlining a mineral resource in respect of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit estimated at 38.6 Mt grading 2.02% CuEq in the Indicated category and an additional 4.5 Mt grading 1.71% CuEq in the Inferred category. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of the 2025 Technical Report which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or to the future performance of Foran Mining Corporation and reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof or as of the date of such forward looking statement. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding our objectives and our strategies to achieve such objectives; our beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events; as well as specific statements in respect of our ability to develop the McIlvenna Bay Project into an operating mine, and its importance to Canada; the expected contributions of Mr. Munro to Foran; the Company's vision and ability to deliver lasting benefits to shareholders, employees and communities; our ability to advance the McIlvenna Bay Project towards first production and its support of our long-term vision for Foran; our commitment to support a greener future and empower communities while creating value for our stakeholders; expectations regarding our development and advanced exploration activities; and our 2025 Technical Report. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement.

Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors include management's belief or expectations relating to the following and, in certain cases, management's response with regard to the following: the Company's reliance on the McIlvenna Bay Property; and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should note that the assumptions and risk factors discussed in this press release are not exhaustive. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

