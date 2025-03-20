Foran Announces Filing of 2024 Financials and Annual Information Form

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") has filed its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company's consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and on the Company's website.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future and, empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone. The Company also owns the Bigstone Deposit, a resource-development stage deposit located 25 km southwest of the McIlvenna Bay Property.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company filed its NI 43-101 compliant 2025 Technical Report on the McIlvenna Bay Project, Saskatchewan, Canada (the "2025 Technical Report") on March 12, 2025, with an effective date and report date of March 12, 2025, outlining a mineral resource in respect of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit estimated at 38.6 Mt grading 2.02% CuEq in the Indicated category and an additional 4.5 Mt grading 1.71% CuEq in the Inferred category. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of the 2025 Technical Report which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or to the future performance of Foran Mining Corporation and reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof or as of the date of such forward looking statement. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding our objectives and our strategies to achieve such objectives; our beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events; as well as the statements made in our management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and specific statements in respect of: our ability to advance the McIlvenna Bay project; the McIlvenna Bay Deposit becoming the centre of a new mining camp; our commitment to support a greener future, empower communities and create value for our stakeholders; expectations regarding our development and advanced exploration activities; and expectations, assumptions and targets in respect of our 2025 Technical Report, including in respect of its estimated mineral resource. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors include management's belief or expectations relating to and, in certain cases, management's response with regard to the risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should note that the assumptions and risk factors discussed in this press release are not exhaustive. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

SOURCE Foran Mining Corporation

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & MEDIA ENQUIRIES: Foran: Jonathan French, CFA, VP, Capital Markets & External Affairs, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2, [email protected], +1 (604) 488-0008