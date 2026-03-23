Foran Achieves Major Milestone with Energization of McIlvenna Bay Transmission Line

Key Highlights:

Major infrastructure milestone achieved with the successful energization of Foran's dedicated 85 kilometre, 110 kV transmission line connecting the McIlvenna Bay Project to SaskPower's electrical grid at the Island Falls Hydroelectric Facility.

Provides secure, reliable and sustainable power to McIlvenna Bay, supporting commissioning of the processing plant, underground operations and site infrastructure as the Project advances toward production.

Constructed in partnership with SaskPower, Saskatchewan's provincial electric utility and a key infrastructure partner for the Project.

Designed with additional line load capacity, supporting potential future mine expansions and broader development across the Company's district.

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO of Foran, commented: "Energizing the McIlvenna Bay transmission line ahead of schedule and on budget is another major step forward as we continue growing what we believe will become one of Canada's most important new copper mining districts. At a time when global geopolitical instability and rising fuel prices are creating increasing uncertainties, having direct access to stable, renewable power is a strategic advantage. It reinforces our vision of building a modern, resilient mining operation that is both economically competitive and aligned with the global transition to electrification. This milestone not only strengthens the long-term foundation for McIlvenna Bay, but it also positions Foran to deliver the critical metals that the world needs to target a low carbon footprint for generations to come."

"Reliable and affordable power is essential for growing Saskatchewan communities and industries," said Jeremy Harrison, Minister Responsible for SaskPower. "The energization of the new McIlvenna Bay transmission line is a major infrastructure milestone that strengthens reliability in northern Saskatchewan and supports long-term‑ economic growth. Congratulations to Foran and everyone involved in delivering this project, which underscores the importance of strong partnerships in enabling large-scale industrial development across the province and especially the north."

Qualified Person

Mr. Samuele Renelli, P. Eng., Vice President, Technical Services for Foran, is the Qualified Person for all technical information in this news release and has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a near-term critical minerals producer, committed to supporting a greener future and empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development and advanced exploration activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.

The Company filed its NI 43-101 compliant 2025 Technical Report on the McIlvenna Bay Project, Saskatchewan, Canada (the "2025 Technical Report") on March 12, 2025, with an effective date and report date of March 12, 2025, outlining a mineral resource in respect of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit estimated at 38.6 Mt grading 2.02% CuEq in the Indicated category and an additional 4.5 Mt grading 1.71% CuEq in the Inferred category. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of the 2025 Technical Report which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the future performance of Foran Mining Corporation and reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof or as of the date of such forward looking statement. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding our objectives and our strategies to achieve such objectives; our beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events; as well as specific statements in respect of our expectations regarding the 100kV transmission line, including it providing secure, reliable and sustainable power to the Project, and its potential to support future mine expansions and development of our district through additional line load capacity; our ability to complete commissioning and initiate production; the importance of SaskPower as an infrastructure partner; our belief that our district will become one of Canada's important new copper mining districts; the strategic advantage that having access to stable and renewable power provides to our Project; our vision of building a modern and resilient mining operation that is economically competitive and aligned with the global transition to electrification; the strengthening of the Project's long-term foundation and positioning of Foran to deliver critical metals as a result of completion of the transmission line; the targeting of a low carbon footprint; the importance of reliable and affordable power for growing communities and industries in Saskatchewan; the effects of tranmission line energization, including its strengthening of the reliability of northern Saskatchewan and support for long-term economic growth; the importance of partnerships to enable large-scale industrial development in Saskatchewan; our ability to produce critical minerals in the near term; our commitment to support a greener future and empower communities while creating value for our stakeholders; expectations regarding our development and advanced exploration activities; and our 2025 Technical Report. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement.

Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors include management's belief or expectations relating to the following and, in certain cases, management's response with regard to the following: the Company's reliance on the McIlvenna Bay Property; the Company is exposed to risks related to mineral resources exploration and development; the Company has no history of mineral production; the Company's operations are subject to extensive environmental, health and safety regulations; mining operations involve hazards and risks; and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include the availability of funds for the Company's projects; availability of equipment; sustained labour stability with no labour-related disruptions; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should note that the assumptions and risk factors discussed in this press release are not exhaustive. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

SOURCE Foran Mining Corporation

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & MEDIA ENQUIRIES: Foran: Jonathan French, CFA, VP, Capital Markets & External Affairs, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2, [email protected], +1 (604) 488-0008