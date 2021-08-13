For the love of lobster! Lobster PEI brings back its annual PEI Lobster Roll Call to the GTHA

With the success of last year's campaign, the 2021 PEI Lobster Roll Call is rolling out an even larger contest with media partner Toronto Life and PEI's very own Chef and MSC Chef Ambassador, Charlotte Langley. As part of the PEI Lobster Roll Call, diners across the GTHA can enjoy exclusive menu items between August 11 and September 27, 2021. In addition, diners can vote during this time for their favourite PEI Lobster Roll at the Toronto Life website.

"Our goal last year was to bring a taste of PEI to Ontario through sharing PEI's premium quality lobster with residents and supporting the foodservice sector in its recovery. With the success of last year's contest we're excited to bring it back again this year," says Charlie McGeoghegan, Board Chair of The Lobster Fishers of Prince Edward Island (LFPEI). "Our Island fishers are proud to harvest the best quality lobster in the world that comes from a MSC certified sustainable fishery."

This year's grand prize winner will enjoy a Three Night Trip to Prince Edward Island, including flights and accommodations, $200 in Canada's Food Island gift cards and more.

"I am extremely excited to be participating again this year," says Chef Charlotte Langley. "It was so great to see restaurant chefs and staff embracing the fun in all this while going through such a rough time in the industry. Creativity really came, and I can't wait to see what it all looks like this year as I eat my way through the PEI Lobster Roll Call."

Since 2014, Prince Edward Island's lobster trap fishery has been certified as sustainable and well-managed according to the Marine Stewardship Council's (MSC) globally-recognized, science-based standards. The lobster fishery is a significant contributor to the economy of Prince Edward Island.

Lobster landings from more than 1,200 harvesters account for 66% of the value of the overall fishery, with a total landed catch of approximately 40 million pounds of lobster harvested annually, providing more than 5,000 jobs per year and contributing substantially to the province's economy.

A list of participating restaurants can be found at https://torontolife.com/food/pei-lobster-contest/ .

About Lobster PEI

The Lobster Fishers of Prince Edward Island Marketing Board (Lobster PEI) was established in 2016 by PEI's lobster fishers to grow the profile of Prince Edward Island's premium-quality lobster.

PEI's lobster fishery dates back over 150 years, and many of our 1220 industry-leading fishers learned the trade from their parents and grandparents. High-quality, safe, and sustainably harvested PEI lobster is enjoyed by consumers in 28 countries around the globe.

Learn more at www.lobsterpei.ca or by visiting Lobster PEI on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

