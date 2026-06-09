FOOTLAB COMES TO CANADA: World's First AI-Powered Soccer Franchise to Open at White Oaks Mall, London, Ontario

First Canadian FOOTLAB location to enhance the exciting reimagining of the former Bay space.

LONDON, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - FOOTLAB World – the world's first football franchise powered by AI and performance technology - is bringing its groundbreaking experience to Canada, with its first Canadian location set to open at White Oaks Mall in London, Ontario. The new venue will become a cornerstone of the highly anticipated transformation of the former Hudson's Bay space, joining IKEA and a host of exciting new destinations as part of the mall's bold reimagining.

FOOTLAB World is owned by global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football legend Rui Costa, and 7EGEND, the technology and digital innovation company behind the creation and development of all FOOTLAB experiences.

FOOTLAB offers a world-class environment where players can train, compete, and track real-time performance data across multiple high-tech stations. Connected through a global digital ecosystem, the platform allows the next generation of soccer players to measure and improve their skills while competing with peers worldwide. This advanced, data-driven experience relies on proprietary technology developed in-house by sports scientists, engineers, UX designers, and AI experts. The London location will deliver the full FOOTLAB experience in a purpose-built space designed to seamlessly merge eSports, real-life football, and cutting-edge technology.

"Bringing the world's first football performance and entertainment franchise to Canada, and planting our flag right here in London, is something we're incredibly proud of. White Oaks Mall is undergoing a remarkable reimagining, and FOOTLAB is an exciting part of that. This is about giving athletes and football fans in our community access to a truly world-class experience, one that was previously out of reach." - Tarik Kasem, General Manager - White Oaks Mall

"Canada represents a very important milestone in FOOTLAB's global expansion strategy. Bringing FOOTLAB to London, Ontario, inside a landmark redevelopment such as White Oaks Mall reinforces our vision of creating world-class football destinations that merge technology, performance, entertainment, and community.

FOOTLAB is not just another sports facility -- it is an entirely new category within football and sports entertainment. The next generation of players is looking for more than just a place to play -- they are looking for connection, competition, technology, emotion, and purpose. That is why we are building a globally connected ecosystem where players can train, compete, improve, and benchmark themselves through proprietary AI-powered technology.

We believe Canada has enormous potential for football growth, especially with the momentum building around the FIFA World Cup and the rapid evolution of the sport across North America. We are extremely excited to introduce Canadian players and families to the FOOTLAB experience for the very first time." - Paulo Barbosa Almeida, COO Footlab World

The London venue will be 37,000 sqft, offering a scaled experience that brings the world-class FOOTLAB platform to Canadian audiences for the first time. The opening marks a significant milestone in FOOTLAB's global expansion, which recently saw its largest worldwide venue debut in Orange County, California and boasts successful locations in Portugal, Dubai, and Kazakhstan.

More details on the London opening, including programming and launch date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About FOOTLAB

Founded in Portugal, FOOTLAB is the world's first indoor football performance and entertainment franchise powered by AI and advanced performance technology. Owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most iconic football star; Rui Costa, the Portuguese football legend; and 7EGEND, a technology and digital innovation company responsible for the creation and development of all FOOTLAB World experiences and its overall vision, FOOTLAB World merges real soccer, eSports, and proprietary technology into a global, scalable model. Its immersive training stations measure and enhance players' technical, physical, and psychological skills, generating real-time data for a fully gamified soccer experience.

FOOTLAB Media Kit Link: https://bit.ly/49OUZEi

www.instagram.com/footlab_london_ca

About White Oaks Mall

Located at 1105 Wellington Road, London, Ontario, White Oaks Mall is London's largest regional shopping destination, welcoming more than 6 million visitors annually across more than 150 stores and services. Anchored by Walmart Supercentre and featuring top national brands, the mall is conveniently situated along the Wellington Gateway BRT corridor and just one minute from Highway 401. www.whiteoaksmall.ca

www.instagram.com/whiteoaksmall

About Westdell Development Corporation

Westdell Development Corporation is a proud London-based real estate development, investment, and property management company with nearly 30 years of experience. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential and commercial properties across Ontario, Westdell is committed to building lasting relationships and thriving communities. www.westdellcorp.com

SOURCE White Oaks Shopping Centre Inc.

White Oaks Mall & Westdell Development Corporation Media Contact: Sarah Imrie, Marketing Manager, White Oaks Mall / Westdell Development Corporation, T: 519-476-2275, E: [email protected], W: whiteoaksmall.ca | westdellcorp.com; FOOTLAB Media Contact: Paulo Almeida, [email protected]