Foot Locker Launches '12 Days of Greatness' Holiday Campaign Featuring Exclusive Basketball-Inspired Capsule Collections

With much anticipation, Foot Locker kept its 12 Days of Greatness capsule collections under wraps as long as possible, but " The Worst Kept Secret " was blown today when designer Don C gifted four draft hopefuls – Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, Onyeka Okongwu and James Wiseman – with early access to Foot Locker exclusive apparel to wear on their big night.

Collaborating with some of the biggest names in streetwear, sneaker and basketball culture – including Waraire Boswell, Don C, Melody Ehsani, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Sami Miro, PJ Tucker and Rhuigi Villaseñor – presents a unique set of challenges, as their products and collaborations are highly coveted. "The Worst Kept Secret," directed by Director X, illustrates the great lengths the designers went through to keep 12 Days of Greatness a covert project.

"This year we've re-imagined our holiday shopping experience to not only release the hottest footwear but offer our community unique apparel and accessories that speak to their interests in all things basketball and sneaker culture," said Richard McLeod, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker, North America. "12 Days of Greatness is an opportunity for us to celebrate our collective love of basketball and the culture that surrounds the game."

Each capsule collection will drop on one of 12 Days between Nov. 20 and Dec. 26. Featured designers include:

Rhude x Starter Melody Ehsani Just Don Chinatown Market PJ Tucker x Joe Perez Waraire Boswell And 1 x Jeff Cole Sami Miro Starter x Ty Mopkins [email protected] Andrea Bergart Vainglory Jeff Staple Perico Limited Trophy Hunting Distortedd Kool Kiy Live Life Nice LA Originals Viva La Bonita SlauCienega Montrezl Harrell x Reebok Kyle Kuzma x Rhude x PUMA Kid Cudi x adidas adidas Originals x Chelsea Gray, Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker

In addition to Foot Locker's exclusive apparel and accessories, 12 Days of Greatness will also feature a curated assortment of the season's hottest footwear releases from Nike, Jordan, adidas, PUMA, Reebok, New Balance and more. Visit Foot Locker's Release Calendar for drop dates and release procedures, and regularly check www.footlocker.com/12daysofgreatness, as more secret details and specifics of the 12 Days will be revealed soon.

Foot Locker's Worst Kept Secret campaign was created by worldwide agency BBDO New York. Join the conversation by visiting @footlocker @footlockerwomen and @kidsfootlocker on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, using #12DaysofGreatness.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

Additional information may be found at footlocker.com | Twitter: @footlocker | Instagram: @footlocker | YouTube: youtube.com/footlocker | Facebook: facebook.com/footlocker

