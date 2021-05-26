Foot Locker and Melody Ehsani Team Up to Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection

Ehsani is also the visionary and entrepreneur behind ME. – a streetwear brand specializing in jewelry, footwear and clothing with a message that has changed the landscape of accessible womenswear. With this new collection for Foot Locker, Melody leaned on her background in streetwear and love of basketball to design and create inspiring apparel.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Melody Ehsani's exclusive capsule collections at Foot Locker in Canada. As a trailblazer in the streetwear industry, she's an inspiration for women across the globe," said Richard McLeod, Vice President and General Manager at Foot Locker Canada. "Working with Melody will allow Foot Locker to connect with women across Canada who embody her trendsetting spirit and passion for fashion and basketball culture."

The first capsule collection will be available on Thursday, June 10 at 12 p.m. ET. The apparel will range from $45-$80 CAD and will be available online and in-store at the Foot Locker Vancouver Community Power Store located at 1067 Robson Street, Vancouver.

Foot Locker is offering a "Call & Collect" option for local Toronto residents from their Community Power Store located at 306 Yonge Street, Toronto. The store is currently closed due to government mandates, but customers are urged to use this new pick-up option to get their hands on the capsule collection as soon as possible.

"Our focus is always about elevating consciousness and cultivating empowerment. 'Stop waiting to be who you already are,' is one of our mottos," said Melody Ehsani. "I believe you can't wait for others to see who you are, you have to see yourself. Inhabiting your whole entire self at all times is key to moving through the world."

The collection highlights colors inspired by nature and temperature. Specifically, thermal patterns are used to reflect an individual's response to their environment and what connects people at a global level. One of those great connectors is sports, and in this case, Melody's love of basketball. The unisex collection features a "Ball Vision" tee and short set, a fleece crew and short set and an organza tracksuit – all in sizes XS-2X.

The "No More Next, We are Here," virtual festival will be held on Saturday, June 5. The festival is aimed at inspiring everyone to find their voice and demand a seat at the table. The virtual experience will feature empowering conversations, a Q&A session with Melody Ehsani and much more. To learn more and RSVP visit events.footlocker.com/nomorenextfest.

For more information and to stay up to date on the exclusive capsule collection drops and pop-up shops, visit www.footlocker.ca/melodyehsani and follow @footlockerCanada and @MelodyEhsani.

