Food World Plus is Bringing the World Under One Roof in Mississauga

Food World Plus is not a traditional grocery store. Built around the idea that Mississauga's extraordinary diversity deserves a store to match, the store will carry ethnic groceries representing cultures from across Canada and around the world, including the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, and beyond, with in-store butcher counters offering both Halal and Kosher options and a massive organic produce section stocked with ingredients that until now required shoppers to travel across the GTA to find.

Beyond the groceries, Food World Plus will offer an experience that sets it apart from anything else in the market. Shoppers will be able to explore:

Fresh juice and sushi bars

Dessert parlour serving gluten-free, nut-free and egg-free desserts from around the world

Live food section serving fresh and healthy cuisines from around the world

Cafe offering freshly brewed coffee and hot breakfast, with a large seating capacity

Candy aisle featuring 1,000 feet of chocolate

Bloom - fresh flower boutique

Biggest seafood, meat and deli departments in the GTA

Cash-and-carry wholesale wing and professional catering services

End-to-end patio

The store will front four streets, offer 1,100 parking stalls, and be a 15-minute walk from the upcoming Britannia Stop on the Hazel McCallion LRT line.

Follow Food World Plus on Instagram at @foodworld_plus, or visit www.foodworldplus.ca for the latest updates.

"Food World Plus is a global experience built for every culture, every family, and every community that calls Mississauga home. We set out to build a destination where people feel seen, represented, and at home, where the ingredients you grew up with are finally within reach. This is the result of years of listening to this community, and we cannot wait for Mississauga to make it its own." - Preet Dass, CEO, JDass Corp.

Food World Plus will also be creating local employment opportunities across all store positions, further cementing its role as a community and economic anchor for Mississauga.

About Food World Plus

Food World Plus is a Canadian-owned, multicultural supermarket operated by JDass Corp., a Canadian family company that has served communities across Ontario since 1986. Food World Plus is being built to reflect and serve the extraordinary diversity of Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area.

SOURCE Food World Plus

Media Contact: Arham Kidwai - Marketing Manager, [email protected] | +1 (437) 339-2337