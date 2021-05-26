Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2RGITZa

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume the products described below due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the products described below as they contain excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The following products may have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

Products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Our Father's Farm Bitter Apricot Kernels 454 g Not available Best Before 01-31-2022

(may be covered by a sticker) Our Father's Farm Bitter Apricot Kernels 908 g Not available Best Before 01-31-2022

(may be covered by a sticker) Our Father's Farm Bitter Apricot Kernels 1.8 kg Not available Best Before 01-31-2022

(may be covered by a sticker) Our Father's Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot

Kernels 454 g Not available Best Before 01-31-2022

(may be covered by a sticker) Our Father's Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot

Kernels 908 g Not available Best Before 01-31-2022

(may be covered by a sticker) Our Father's Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot

Kernels 1.8 kg Not available Best Before 01-31-2022

(may be covered by a sticker)

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the affected products are in your home, do not consume them.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

