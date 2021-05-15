Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3oiq3TK

OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume the Enoki Mushrooms described below due to Listeria monocytogenes.

The following product has been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces.

Product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None (Packed for Metro Brands) Enoki Mushrooms 99 g 0 59749 94854 8 All units sold up to and including May 14, 2021

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected product in your home. If the product is in your home, do not consume it.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This warning was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of this or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

