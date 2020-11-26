Product photos are available at: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606437567499/1606437572768

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume the Bottled Beef and Bottled Chicken made by Robert Waite (Tignish, PEI), sold with no labels, described below because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The following products have been sold in Prince Edward Island.

Products

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info None - made by Robert Waite, Tignish, PEI Bottled Beef (no label) 500 mL (sold in Mason Jars) None All units sold up to and including November 26, 2020 Sold through classified ads in Prince Edward Island newspapers None - made by Robert Waite, Tignish, PEI Bottled Chicken (no label) 500 mL (sold in Mason Jars) None All units sold up to and including November 26, 2020 Sold through classified ads in Prince Edward Island newspapers

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the products are in your home, do not consume them.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

