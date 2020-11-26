Food Safety Warning - Bottled beef and Bottled chicken made by Robert Waite, sold with no labels, may be unsafe due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria Français

Product photos are available at: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606437567499/1606437572768

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume the Bottled Beef and Bottled Chicken made by Robert Waite (Tignish, PEI), sold with no labels, described below because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The following products have been sold in Prince Edward Island.

Products

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info

None - made by Robert Waite, Tignish, PEI

Bottled Beef (no label)

500 mL (sold in Mason Jars)

None

All units sold up to and including November 26, 2020

Sold through classified ads in Prince Edward Island newspapers

None - made by Robert Waite, Tignish, PEI

Bottled Chicken (no label)

500 mL (sold in Mason Jars)

None

All units sold up to and including November 26, 2020

Sold through classified ads in Prince Edward Island newspapers

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the products are in your home, do not consume them.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.  

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.  In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

