Food Safety Warning - Bottled beef and Bottled chicken made by Robert Waite, sold with no labels, may be unsafe due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria Français
Nov 26, 2020, 23:22 ET
Product photos are available at: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606437567499/1606437572768
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume the Bottled Beef and Bottled Chicken made by Robert Waite (Tignish, PEI), sold with no labels, described below because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.
The following products have been sold in Prince Edward Island.
Products
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info
|
None - made by Robert Waite, Tignish, PEI
|
Bottled Beef (no label)
|
500 mL (sold in Mason Jars)
|
None
|
All units sold up to and including November 26, 2020
|
Sold through classified ads in Prince Edward Island newspapers
|
None - made by Robert Waite, Tignish, PEI
|
Bottled Chicken (no label)
|
500 mL (sold in Mason Jars)
|
None
|
All units sold up to and including November 26, 2020
|
Sold through classified ads in Prince Edward Island newspapers
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the products are in your home, do not consume them.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
