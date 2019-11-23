Food Safety Warning - Bonduelle brand salad products may be unsafe due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1574484580118/1574484580525

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume the products described below due to E. coli O157:H7.

The following products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Products



Brand Product Size UPC Codes Bonduelle Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon 174 g 0 77745 27111 8 Use by: 10/29/2019 Bonduelle Chef Inspired Salad with Turkey & Ham 220 g 0 77745 27113 2 Use by: 10/31/2019 Bonduelle Cobb Salad with Turkey & Bacon 206 g 0 77745 27112 5 Use by: 10/31/2019 Bonduelle Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken 177 g 0 77745 27114 9 Use by: 10/31/2019

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the products are in your home, do not consume them.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This warning was triggered by a recall in another country. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

