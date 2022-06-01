OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/whole-raspberries-frozen-recalled-due-norovirus

Summary

Brand(s) : None (Épicerie Frenette)

: None (Épicerie Frenette) Product : Whole raspberries (frozen)

: Whole raspberries (frozen) Companies: Épicerie Frenette

Épicerie Frenette Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus Category: Fruits and vegetables - Frozen

Fruits and vegetables - Frozen What to do : Do not consume recalled products

: Do not consume recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None (Épicerie Frenette) "Whole rasberries" (frozen) 350 g 0 201250 705008 Packaging ("Emballage") dates from 17-AL-22 to 17-MA-22 inclusively

Issue

Épicerie Frenette is recalling the affected product from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled product has been sold at Épicerie Frenette, 625 rue Principale, Beresford, New Brunswick.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected], Également disponible en français