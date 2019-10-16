Food Recall Warning - Various Ready-to-Eat dry sausages recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1571271629505/1571271635314

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling various ready-to-eat dried sausages from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products



Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information/Distribution Venetian Abruzzo Sopressata Variable None Best Before 2020 Sep 04 (Code 224) Manufactured by: Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd., ON Distributed in Ontario, Alberta Filicetti Italian Style Sausage – mild, dry cured sausage Variable None 611 Manufactured by: Filicetti Foods Inc., ON Distributed in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

