Food Recall Warning - Various prepared meals sold by certain Osaka and T&T Supermarkets in British Columbia recalled due to Salmonella Français
Dec 25, 2021, 00:33 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-prepared-meals-sold-certain-osaka-and-tt-supermarkets-british-columbia
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): None
- Product: Various prepared meals
- Companies: T&T Supermarket Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
None
|
Roasted Red Fish Don(C)
|
470 g
|
7 76703 29235 5
|
All best before dates
|
None
|
Unagi Don
|
450 g
|
7 76703 56388 2
|
All best before dates
|
None
|
Unagi Don-Cold
|
450 g
|
7 76703 23569 7
|
All best before dates
|
None
|
Sale – Japanese Don (Cold)
|
None
|
7 76703 29306 2
|
All best before dates
Issue
T&T Supermarket Inc. is recalling various prepared meals from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold at the following stores in British Columbia:
- Osaka Supermarket, 1000-3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC
- T&T Supermarket, 147-4800 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC
- T&T Supermarket, MAJ1-8311 Lansdowne Road, Richmond, BC
- T&T Supermarket, 100-19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article