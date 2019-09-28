Food Recall Warning - Various cooked diced chicken meat products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2nXhYsx

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling various cooked diced chicken meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, and may have distributed to other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat, Natural Proportion (1/2" Diced) (#15332) 13.64 kg 90763572153323 PACK DATE

07/29/19 Reuven International, Ltd. Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) (#16307) 4.54 kg 90763572163070 PACK DATE

07/29/19 Reuven International, Ltd. Mostly Dark Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) (#18307) 4.54 kg 90763572183078 PACK DATE

07/29/19 Reuven International, Ltd. Mostly Dark Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) (#18507) 4.54 kg 90763572185072 PACK DATE

07/29/19 Sysco ½" Cooked Diced Chicken (#16385) 4.54 kg 000 74865 54485 6 PACK DATE

07/29/19 Sysco ½" Mostly Dark Cooked Diced Chicken (#18385) 4.54 kg 007 34730 08984 3 PACK DATE

07/29/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Meat – 13 mm - ½" (#16338) 4 kg 90763572163384 PACK DATE

07/29/19

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

