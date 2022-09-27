Food Recall Warning - Various brands of oysters recalled by Oyster Kings Inc. due to Salmonella

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Sep 27, 2022, 22:07 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-brands-oysters-recalled-oyster-kings-inc-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Various
  • Product: Oysters
  • Companies: Oyster Kings Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Salmonella
  • Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public, hotels, restaurants and institutions
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Acadian Gold Oysters

Choice Oysters

 

50 pieces

 

 

None

 

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/08

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Acadian Pearl Oysters

Cocktail Oysters

 

24 pieces

 

None

 

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Baccarat

Cocktail Oysters

 

50 pieces

 

various

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Capitaine Barney Oysters

Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce

24 pieces

 

6 28250 88624 5

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Coffret De L'Acadie

Jewel Oysters

Cocktail Oysters

Choice Oysters

 

18 pieces

None

 

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Honeymoon

Choice Oysters

 

18 pieces

 

6 28250 88604 7

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

No. 69

Jewel Oysters

 

18 pieces

 

6 28250 88608 5

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Nuit Blanche

Jewel Oysters

 

 

50 pieces

 

None

 

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Opus

Choice Oysters

 

18 pieces

 

Not available

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Umami

Choice Oysters

 

18 pieces

 

6 28250 88621 4

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Point. G

Cocktail Oysters

 

12 pieces

 

6 28250 88607 8

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Sex on the Bay

Cocktail Oysters

 

100 pieces

None

 

Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/08

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G












Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Oyster Kings Inc., Derek Saint-Hilaire, Telephone: 416-806-5277; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342, (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)