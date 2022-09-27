Food Recall Warning - Various brands of oysters recalled by Oyster Kings Inc. due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-brands-oysters-recalled-oyster-kings-inc-due-salmonella

Summary

Brand(s) : Various

: Various Product : Oysters

: Oysters Companies: Oyster Kings Inc.

Oyster Kings Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)

Fish and seafood (Fresh) What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public, hotels, restaurants and institutions

: General public, hotels, restaurants and institutions Recall class: Class 2

Affected products



Brand Product Size UPC Codes



Acadian Gold Oysters Choice Oysters 50 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/08 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G



Acadian Pearl Oysters Cocktail Oysters 24 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Baccarat Cocktail Oysters 50 pieces various Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Capitaine Barney Oysters Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce 24 pieces 6 28250 88624 5 Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Coffret De L'Acadie Jewel Oysters Cocktail Oysters Choice Oysters 18 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Honeymoon Choice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88604 7 Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



No. 69 Jewel Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88608 5 Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Nuit Blanche Jewel Oysters 50 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Opus Choice Oysters 18 pieces Not available Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Umami Choice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88621 4 Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Point. G Cocktail Oysters 12 pieces 6 28250 88607 8 Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/09 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Plant Code: 6009ss



Sex on the Bay Cocktail Oysters 100 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08 Packed: 2022/09/08 Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G



























Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

