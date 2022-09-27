Food Recall Warning - Various brands of oysters recalled by Oyster Kings Inc. due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Various
- Product: Oysters
- Companies: Oyster Kings Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Salmonella
- Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public, hotels, restaurants and institutions
- Recall class: Class 2
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Acadian Gold Oysters
Choice Oysters
50 pieces
None
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/08
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Acadian Pearl Oysters
Cocktail Oysters
24 pieces
None
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Baccarat
Cocktail Oysters
50 pieces
various
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Capitaine Barney Oysters
Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce
24 pieces
6 28250 88624 5
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Coffret De L'Acadie
Jewel Oysters
Cocktail Oysters
Choice Oysters
18 pieces
None
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Honeymoon
Choice Oysters
18 pieces
6 28250 88604 7
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
No. 69
Jewel Oysters
18 pieces
6 28250 88608 5
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Nuit Blanche
Jewel Oysters
50 pieces
None
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Opus
Choice Oysters
18 pieces
Not available
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Umami
Choice Oysters
18 pieces
6 28250 88621 4
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Point. G
Cocktail Oysters
12 pieces
6 28250 88607 8
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Sex on the Bay
Cocktail Oysters
100 pieces
None
Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/08
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
These products may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Oyster Kings Inc., Derek Saint-Hilaire, Telephone: 416-806-5277; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342, (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
