Food Recall Warning - Shirakiku brand Black Fungus (Kikurage) recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1600976230814/1600976237089

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. is recalling Shirakiku brand Black Fungus (Kikurage) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and restaurants should not serve, use, or sell the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold to restaurants in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba and may have been sold in other provinces.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Shirakiku Black Fungus (Kikurage) 2.27 kg 0 74410 60403 5 All codes sold up to and including September 24, 2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses in the United States that may be associated with the consumption of this product.

For further information: Company information, Wismettac Asian Foods Inc.: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

