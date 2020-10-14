Food Recall Warning - Raschera DOP (cheese) recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 14, 2020, 20:07 ET

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1602716853194/1602716859333

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Taste for Luxury is recalling Raschera DOP (cheese) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional
information

Rognoni
Umberto

Raschera DOP

(cheese)

Variable

Variable

Lot 20254

Best before 10/01/2021

Distributed in
Ontario and Quebec

None –
sold by
Eataly

Raschera Cheese
DOP

Variable

None

 

Sold from September
29, 2020 to October 9,
2020 inclusively

Sold at Eataly,

55 Bloor Street West,
Toronto, Ontario

Yannick
Fromagerie

Raschera DOP

(cheese)

Variable

Starts with 200767

Sold from September
27, 2020 to October 5,
2020 inclusively

Distributed in Quebec

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

