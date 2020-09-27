Food Recall Warning - Provigo brand ground beef products recalled due to E. coli O157

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3n0J78i

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - JBS Food Canada is recalling Provigo brand ground beef products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold at Provigo Hull, 1 du Plateau, Gatineau, Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Provigo Medium ground beef club pack Variable Starts with 0 213026 All packages bearing Best Before 16.SE2020 or 17.SE2020 or 18.SE2020 Provigo Lean ground beef fresh club pack Variable Starts with 0 217334 All packages bearing Best Before 16.SE2020 or 17.SE2020 or 18.SE2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

