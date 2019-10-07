Food Recall Warning - President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled due to Cronobacter spp.

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2VlIBE5

OTTAWA, Oct. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter spp. contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes President's Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula 900 g 0 60383 69839 3 EXP 2021 AU 29

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Loblaw Companies Limited: www.presidentschoice.ca/en_CA/community/contact-us.html, Telephone: 1-888-495-5111; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

