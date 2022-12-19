Food recall warning - Power Life by Tony Horton brand High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor recalled due to undeclared milk Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Dec 19, 2022, 19:30 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/power-life-tony-horton-brand-high-impact-plant-protein-chocolate-flavor-recalled-due?utm_campaign=newswire_post&utm_source=cision

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - 

Summary

Brand(s)

Power Life by Tony Horton

Product
High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor

Issue
Food - Allergen - Milk

What to do
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Power Life by Tony Horton

High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor

446 g (15.7 oz)

8 50010 86301 6

Lot #0914922
Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold online.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Additional information

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Details
Category
Food - Other
Companies
Power Life Nutrition

Audience
General public
Recall class
Class 1

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries, Company information, Power Life Nutrition, Telephone: 424-443-8255; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

