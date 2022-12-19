Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/power-life-tony-horton-brand-high-impact-plant-protein-chocolate-flavor-recalled-due?utm_campaign=newswire_post&utm_source=cision

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s)

Power Life by Tony Horton

Product

High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor

Issue

Food - Allergen - Milk

What to do

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Power Life by Tony Horton High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor 446 g (15.7 oz) 8 50010 86301 6 Lot #0914922

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Additional information

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Details

Category

Food - Other

Companies

Power Life Nutrition

Audience

General public

Recall class

Class 1

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries, Company information, Power Life Nutrition, Telephone: 424-443-8255; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]