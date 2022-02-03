Food Recall Warning - PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda recalled due to possible presence of glass
Feb 03, 2022, 22:57 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): PC
- Product: Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda
- Companies: Loblaw Companies Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Extraneous material
- Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
PC
|
Lemon & Ginger
|
4 x 200 mL
|
0 60383 02157 3
|
P 2021 SE 24
BB/MA 2023 SE 24
Issue
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Loblaw Companies Ltd.: www.loblaw.ca or 1-888-495-5111; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article