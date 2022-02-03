Food Recall Warning - PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda recalled due to possible presence of glass

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : PC

: PC Product : Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda

: Lemon & Companies: Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. Issue : Food – Extraneous material

: Food – Extraneous material Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume recalled products

: Do not consume recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes PC Lemon & Ginger

Sicilian Soda 4 x 200 mL 0 60383 02157 3 P 2021 SE 24 BB/MA 2023 SE 24

Issue

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Loblaw Companies Ltd.: www.loblaw.ca or 1-888-495-5111; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]