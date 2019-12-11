Food Recall Warning - PC brand Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese may be unsafe due to pieces of plastic

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1576113490340/1576113496379

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC brand Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese from the marketplace due to possible presence of plastic pieces. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes PC Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese 300 g 0 60383 01013 3 2020 MR 19 2020 MR 24

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

For further information: Company information: Loblaw Companies Limited: 1-888-495-5111; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

