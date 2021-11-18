Food Recall Warning - Organic sesame seeds recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/organic-sesame-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary

Brand(s) : Greenboy Foods, dad's organic market, Kelly's

: Greenboy Foods, dad's organic market, Kelly's Product : Organic sesame seeds

: Organic sesame seeds Companies: Greenline Distributors, Kelly's Nutrition Centre

Greenline Distributors, Kelly's Nutrition Centre Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds

Nuts, grains, and seeds What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution Greenboy

Foods Organic Hulled

Sesame Seeds 3.5 kg 6 91740 00743 7 Lot# 21277,

21272, 21260,

21258 Saskatchewan Greenboy

Foods Organic Hulled

Sesame Seeds 300 g 6 91740 00746 8 Lot# 21278, 21260 Saskatchewan dad's

organic

market Organic Hulled

Sesame Seeds 300 g 6 91740 00746 8 Lot# 21279 Saskatchewan Kelly's Organic

Sesame Seeds

White 227 g None Code: 56 Ontario

Issue

Industry is recalling Organic Sesame Seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

