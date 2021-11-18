Food Recall Warning - Organic sesame seeds recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Nov 18, 2021, 21:25 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/organic-sesame-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary

  • Brand(s): Greenboy Foods, dad's organic market, Kelly's
  • Product: Organic sesame seeds
  • Companies: Greenline Distributors, Kelly's Nutrition Centre
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Distribution

Greenboy
Foods

Organic Hulled
Sesame Seeds

3.5 kg

6 91740 00743 7

Lot# 21277,
21272, 21260,
21258

Saskatchewan

Greenboy
Foods

Organic Hulled
Sesame Seeds

300 g

6 91740 00746 8

Lot# 21278, 21260

Saskatchewan

dad's
organic
market

Organic Hulled
Sesame Seeds

300 g

6 91740 00746 8

Lot# 21279

Saskatchewan

Kelly's

Organic
Sesame Seeds
White

227 g

None

Code: 56

Ontario

Issue

Industry is recalling Organic Sesame Seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

                                                                        Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

