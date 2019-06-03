Food Recall Warning - MyChopChop brand "Grounded Peper" recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2KnyGdW

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - MyChopChop is recalling MyChopChop brand "Grounded Peper" from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally through Internet sales.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes MyChopChop "Grounded Peper" 100 g None All units sold up to

and including June

3, 2019

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

Public enquiries and media

Public enquiries

Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)

Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

