Food Recall Warning - MyChopChop brand "Grounded Peper" recalled due to Salmonella Français
Jun 03, 2019, 20:53 ET
Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2KnyGdW
OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - MyChopChop is recalling MyChopChop brand "Grounded Peper" from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold nationally through Internet sales.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
MyChopChop
|
"Grounded Peper"
|
100 g
|
None
|
All units sold up to
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
Public enquiries and media
Public enquiries
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
