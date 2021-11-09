Nov 09, 2021, 22:39 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3qmN1MF
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary
- Brand: MVP
- Product: Yellow onions
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Fruits and vegetables
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
- Audience: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Additional information
|
MVP
|
Yellow onions
|
50 lb / 22.7 kg
|
N/A
|
Imported between
August 31, 2021
|
Produce of Mexico
Issue
Industry is recalling MVP brand yellow onions from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
These products may also have been sold in bulk, loose, or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names. The CFIA will continue its investigation and additional recalls may follow.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country by Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM.
There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
