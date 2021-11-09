Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3qmN1MF

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary

Brand : MVP

: MVP Product : Yellow onions

: Yellow onions Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products Audience : General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions

: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information MVP Yellow onions 50 lb / 22.7 kg N/A Imported between

July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 Produce of Mexico

Issue

Industry is recalling MVP brand yellow onions from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may also have been sold in bulk, loose, or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names. The CFIA will continue its investigation and additional recalls may follow.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country by Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM.

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

