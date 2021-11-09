Food Recall Warning - MVP brand yellow onions recalled due to Salmonella Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Nov 09, 2021, 22:39 ET

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3qmN1MF

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary

  • Brand: MVP
  • Product: Yellow onions
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Fruits and vegetables
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
  • Audience: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions
  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional information

MVP

Yellow onions

50 lb / 22.7 kg

N/A

Imported between
July 1, 2021 and

August 31, 2021

Produce of Mexico

Issue

Industry is recalling MVP brand yellow onions from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may also have been sold in bulk, loose, or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names. The CFIA will continue its investigation and additional recalls may follow.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country by Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM.

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

