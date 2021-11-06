Food Recall Warning - Mumm's Sprouting Seeds brand Broccoli recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mumm-s-sprouting-seeds-brand-broccoli-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mumm's Sprouting Seeds is recalling Mumm's Sprouting Seeds brand Broccoli from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers should not use, repackage or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information Mumm's Sprouting Seeds Broccoli 1 kg None B0L This product may have been sold to consumers Mumm's Sprouting Seeds Broccoli 5 kg None B0L This product was sold to companies that process and/or repackage the seeds Mumm's Sprouting Seeds Broccoli 10 kg None B0L This product was sold to companies that process and/or repackage the seeds Mumm's Sprouting Seeds Broccoli 25 kg None B0L This product was sold to companies that process and/or repackage the seeds

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to your supplier.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Mumm's Sprouting Seeds, PO Box 80, 118 1st Ave West, Parkside, SK S0J 2A0, [email protected], www.sprouting.com; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

