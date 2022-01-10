Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/moncton-fish-market-brand-stimpson-s-surf-clams-recalled-due-potential-presence

Summary

Brand : Moncton Fish Market

: Moncton Fish Market Product : "La" Stimpson's Surf Clams

: "La" Stimpson's Surf Clams Companies: Moncton Fish Market Ltd.

Moncton Fish Market Ltd. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Clostridium botulinum

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Fish and seafood - Processed, Canned

Fish and seafood - Processed, Canned What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

: Do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Moncton Fish Market "La" Stimpson's Surf Clams 153 g None All jars that were sold unrefrigerated

Issue

Moncton Fish Market Ltd. is recalling Moncton Fish Market brand "La" Stimpson's Surf Clams that have been sold unrefrigerated from the marketplace because the product may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The recalled product has been sold at Moncton Fish Market, Moncton, New Brunswick.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness. Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

