Food Recall Warning - Metro brand deli trays recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2nkYAWa

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario Inc. is recalling Metro brand deli trays from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Metro Snack Delights Small (serves 8-10) 1un 1 count 0260911 729999 All Best Before dates up to

and including 2019.SE28 Metro Snack Delights Large (serves 11-16) 1un 1 count 0260910 949992 All Best Before dates up to

and including 2019.SE28 Metro Fresh 2 Go Snack and Grab Party Tray 450 g 1 count 0222136 414999 All Best Before dates up to

and including 2019.OC02 Metro Frsh 2 Go Premium Kolbassa

Sausage-Cheese Tray 760 g 1 count 0221922 119995 All Best Before dates up to

and including 2019.OC02

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Metro Ontario Inc.: 1-866-595-5554; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

