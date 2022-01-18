Food Recall Warning - Mahruse brand Halva with Black Seeds recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mahruse-brand-halva-black-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella

Summary

Brand(s) : Mahruse

: Mahruse Product : Halva with Black Seeds

: Halva with Black Seeds Companies: 1991166 Ontario Inc.

1991166 Ontario Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

: Do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Mahruse Halva with Black Seeds 700 g 8 681305 250691 PRO: 25/05/2021 EXP: 24/05/2023 LOT.NO:001

Issue

1991166 Ontario Inc. is recalling Mahruse brand Halva with Black Seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

