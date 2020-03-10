Food Recall Warning - Luigi Guffanti 1876 brand Taleggio DOP a Latte Crudo incarto verde (cheese) recalled due to pathogenic E. coli

OTTAWA, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Taste for Luxury is recalling Guffanti brand Taleggio DOP a Latte crudo incarto verde (cheese) from the marketplace due to possible contamination with pathogenic E. coli. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario. This product may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Luigi Guffanti 1876 Taleggio DOP a Latte crudo incarto verde (cheese) variable variable Lot: 134/20 BB: 13/04/2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with pathogenic E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

