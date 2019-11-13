Food Recall Warning - Lobster in brine and Crab in brine, sold in jars with no labels, recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

/CNW/ - Denis Losier is recalling Lobster in brine and Crab in brine, sold in jars with no labels, from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

OTTAWA, Nov. 13, 2019 The following products have been sold in New Brunswick and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information/ Distribution None Lobster in brine 250 mL or 500 mL (sold in Mason jars) None All units sold up to and including November 13, 2019 Sold at Marché G & D, 1006 Saint-Laurent Blvd., Montréal, Quebec

Distributed in New Brunswick by Denis Losier, Tracadie, New Brunswick None Crab in brine 250 mL or 500 mL (sold in Mason jars) None All units sold up to and including November 13, 2019 Sold at Marché G & D, 1006 Saint-Laurent Blvd., Montréal, Quebec

Distributed in New Brunswick by Denis Losier, Tracadie, New Brunswick

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

