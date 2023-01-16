Food recall warning - Le Cendré de Notre-Dame brand Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Jan 16, 2023, 14:45 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -
Brand
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame
Product
Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese
Issue
Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame
|
Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese
|
Approx. 150 g
|
None
|
R.616
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Category
Food - Dairy
Companies
Le Fromage au Village Inc.
Audience
General public
Recall class
Class 1
Identification number
RA-72581
Canadian Food Inspection Agency ID
15360
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Company information, Le Fromage au Village Inc., Telephone: 819-625-2255, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
