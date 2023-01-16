Product photos are available

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame

Product

Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese

Issue

Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes Le Cendré de Notre-Dame

Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese

Approx. 150 g

None

R.616

22JA2023

23JA2023

27JA2023

28JA2023

29JA2023

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Additional information

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Category

Food - Dairy

Companies

Le Fromage au Village Inc.

Audience

General public

Recall class

Class 1

Identification number

RA-72581

Canadian Food Inspection Agency ID

15360

For further information: Media and public enquiries: Company information, Le Fromage au Village Inc., Telephone: 819-625-2255, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]