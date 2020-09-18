Food Recall Warning - Kootenay Co-op brand beef sausages and burgers recalled due to possible presence of pieces of metal and plastic

For more information: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1600475789309/1600475795455

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Kootenay Co-op is recalling Kootenay Co-op brand beef sausages and burgers from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of metal and plastic. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Kootenay Co-op Garlic & Onion Beef Sausage Variable All codes starting with 0 208170 Packed on SE.09.20 Best Before SE.14.20 Kootenay Co-op Beef & Wine Sausage Variable All codes starting with 0 208747 Packed on SE.09.20 Best Before SE.14.20 Kootenay Co-op Blue Goose Cattle Lean Beef Burgers Variable All codes starting with 0 206177 Packed on SE.10.20 Best Before SE.12.20

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Kootenay Co-op: 250-354-4077 Ext 124; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

