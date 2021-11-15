Food Recall Warning - Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Nov 15, 2021, 14:04 ET
Product photos are available at: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/jongilpoom-brand-enoki-mushroom-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes-4
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand: Jongilpoom
- Product: Enoki Mushroom
- Companies: Covic International Trading Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
- Category: Fruits and vegetables - Fresh
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled product
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Jongilpoom
|
Enoki Mushroom
|
200 g
|
8 807076 000321
|
CE 173D
Issue
Covic International Trading Inc. is recalling Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- Do not consume the recalled product
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Covic International Trading Inc., Telephone: 604-278-2104; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article