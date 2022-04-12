Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/intercity-packers-ltd-brand-oyster-nshell-royal-miyagi-ow-recalled-due-norovirus-0

Summary

: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions Hazard classification: Class 3

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Intercity Packers Ltd. Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow Variable None Harvest Date: 03/29/22

Process Date: 03/30/22

Harvest Location: BC Area 15-4

LF#: 0195337 Harvest Date: 04/04/22

Process Date: 04/06/22

Harvest Location: BC Area 15-4

LF#: 0195337

Issue

Intercity Packers Ltd. is recalling Intercity Packers Ltd. brand Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled product

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

